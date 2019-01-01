National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for National Health Investors
National Health Investors Questions & Answers
The latest price target for National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) was reported by BMO Capital on April 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $61.00 expecting NHI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.06% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) was provided by BMO Capital, and National Health Investors maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of National Health Investors, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for National Health Investors was filed on April 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest National Health Investors (NHI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $63.00 to $61.00. The current price National Health Investors (NHI) is trading at is $59.19, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
