Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Real Estate Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the real estate sector.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation PCH

Dividend Yield: 4.07%

4.07% RBC Capital analyst Matthew McKellar reiterated a Sector Perform rating with a price target of $48 on Jan. 31, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Truist Securities analyst Michael Roxland maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $51 to $49 on Jan. 31, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Recent News: On Jan. 29, PotlatchDeltic posted better-than-expected quarterly sales.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated HR

Dividend Yield: 9.45%

9.45% Wedbush analyst Richard Anderson downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $19 to $15 on Feb. 20, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Citigroup analyst Michael Griffin maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $19 to $17 on Aug. 22, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Recent News: On Feb. 16, Healthcare Realty Trust posted a decline in sales for the fourth quarter.

National Health Investors, Inc. NHI

Dividend Yield: 5.94%

5.94% Wells Fargo analyst Todd Stender maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $54 to $55 on Nov. 27, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Jefferies analyst Joe Dickstein initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $52 on Sept. 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Recent News: On Feb. 20, National Health Investors posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

