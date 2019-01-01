National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$1.100
Quarterly Revenue
$71.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$71.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of National Health Investors using advanced sorting and filters.
National Health Investors Questions & Answers
When is National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) reporting earnings?
National Health Investors (NHI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)?
The Actual EPS was $1.32, which beat the estimate of $0.87.
What were National Health Investors’s (NYSE:NHI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $69.8M, which beat the estimate of $68.4M.
