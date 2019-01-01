NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ:NCSM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for NCS Multistage Holdings
NCS Multistage Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ: NCSM) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 15, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.10 expecting NCSM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -97.24% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ: NCSM) was provided by Piper Sandler, and NCS Multistage Holdings maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NCS Multistage Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NCS Multistage Holdings was filed on April 15, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 15, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NCS Multistage Holdings (NCSM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $2.50 to $1.10. The current price NCS Multistage Holdings (NCSM) is trading at is $39.85, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.