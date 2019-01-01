QQQ
Range
70.79 - 72.83
Vol / Avg.
963.1K/306.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
61 - 85.99
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
71.28
P/E
154.37
EPS
0.22
Shares
54.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Envestnet provides wealth-management technology and solutions to registered investment advisors, banks, broker/dealers, and other firms. Its Tamarac platform provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software to high-end RIAs. Envestnet's portfolio management consultants provides research services and consulting services to assist advisors, including vetted third-party managed account products. In November 2015, Envestnet acquired Yodlee, a provider of data aggregation.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.490

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV311.400M

Analyst Ratings

Envestnet Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Envestnet (ENV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Envestnet (NYSE: ENV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Envestnet's (ENV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Envestnet (ENV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Envestnet (NYSE: ENV) was reported by JMP Securities on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 101.00 expecting ENV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.23% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Envestnet (ENV)?

A

The stock price for Envestnet (NYSE: ENV) is $71.01 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does Envestnet (ENV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Envestnet.

Q

When is Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) reporting earnings?

A

Envestnet’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Envestnet (ENV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Envestnet.

Q

What sector and industry does Envestnet (ENV) operate in?

A

Envestnet is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.