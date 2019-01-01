Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jun 1
EPS
$-0.060
Quarterly Revenue
$94.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Oct 31)
$70M
Earnings History
Ncino Questions & Answers
When is Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) reporting earnings?
Ncino (NCNO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 31, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 1, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.01, which beat the estimate of $-0.05.
What were Ncino’s (NASDAQ:NCNO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $48.8M, which beat the estimate of $45.1M.
