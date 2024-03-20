Harrow Posts Weak Q4 Results, Joins TeraWulf, Nasdaq And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling by around 0.1% on Wednesday.
Shares of Harrow, Inc. HROW fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading after posting weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results.
Harrow Health posted adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, versus market estimates for a loss of 4 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $36.35 million, missing expectations of $37.86 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Harrow shares tumbled 14.6% to $9.09 in pre-market trading.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST dipped 14.8% to $4.55 in pre-market trading. Aquestive Therapeutics priced its $75 million underwritten public offering of 16,666,667 common shares at $4.50 per share.
- NuScale Power Corporation SMR shares dipped 6.8% to $6.13 in pre-market trading. NuScale Power shares dipped around 35% on Tuesday after Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered its price target from $7.50 to $4.50.
- MaxCyte, Inc. MXCT shares fell 5.8% to $4.20 after gaining 7% on Tuesday. MaxCyte, last week, reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 guidance.
- TeraWulf Inc. WULF shares declined 4.7% to $1.64 in pre-market trading following downbeat fourth-quarter results.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares fell 3.9% to $1,362.64 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Wednesday. MicroStrategy completed $603.75 million offering of 0.875% convertible senior notes due 2031.
- Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ shares declined 3.1% to $60.52 in pre-market trading. Nasdaq priced secondary offering of 26,956,522 common shares by Borse Dubai at $59 per share.
- Amcor plc AMCR shares fell 3% to $9.10 in pre-market trading after the company announced CEO transition and reaffirmed fiscal 2024 forecast.
