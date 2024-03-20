Why Taysha Gene Therapies Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 27%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. TSHA rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year increase in FY23 EPS results.

The company reported fiscal year 2023 losses of 96 cents per share, compared to losses of $3.78 per share from the prior year. Taysha reported it had $143.9 million in cash and cash equivalents on Dec. 31, 2023.

The company also provided clinical updates including the completed dosing in cohort one of its REVEAL Phase 1/2 adolescent and adult trial and the expansion of the ongoing trial in Canada into the U.S. and initiated site activation.

Taysha Gene Therapies shares jumped 27.1% to $2.86 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

ETAO International Co., Ltd. ETAO shares rose 200.4% to $0.4296 in pre-market trading. The company announced a reverse stock split.

Oblong, Inc. OBLG rose 48.2% to $0.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported financial results for fourth quarter 2023 and issued a business update.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN climbed 44% to $0.0288 in pre-market trading after falling 15% on Tuesday. Aegis Capital acted as Sole bookrunner on a $7.0 million underwritten public offering for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc.

Mangoceuticals, Inc. MGRX shares rose 40.5% to $0.2698 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Tuesday.

EZFill Holdings Inc. EZFL gained 18% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after falling 9% on Tuesday.

SCWorx Corp. WORX rose 16.9% to $3.32 in pre-market trading after surging around 54% on Tuesday.

BitFuFu Inc. FUFU shares gained 11.7% to $6.03 in pre-market trading after gaining 32% on Tuesday.

Canopy Growth Corporation CGC gained 14.4% to $4.38 in pre-market trading. VP Kamala Harris recently urged the DEA to reschedule marijuana.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY shares rose 14% to $5.36 in pre-market trading. Getty Images recently reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue results and issued FY24 revenue guidance.

Losers

Ontrak, Inc. OTRK dipped 20.5% to $0.35 in pre-market trading after jumping over 131% on Tuesday.

Momentus Inc. MNTS fell 19.1% to $0.4803 pre-market trading, reversing after spiking 17% on Tuesday following a US patent grant.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST fell 14.8% to $4.55 in pre-market trading. Aquestive Therapeutics priced its $75 million underwritten public offering of 16,666,667 common shares at $4.50 per share.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB fell 14.2% to $0.3309 pre-market trading after surging 7% on Tuesday. The company on Friday announced its Market.live launched Facebook and Instagram social shopping technology integration. Also, the company announced it added 100 more retail brands to its livestream social shopping platform.

Harrow, Inc. HROW fell 14.6% to $9.09 in pre-market trading after posting weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

NuScale Power Corporation SMR shares tumbled 6.8% to $6.13 in pre-market trading. NuScale Power shares dipped around 35% on Tuesday after Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered its price target from $7.50 to $4.50.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERO declined 6.4% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after surging 14% on Tuesday.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMND shares fell 6.2% to $1.21 in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, Clearmind Medicine announced that it has been granted divisional patent approval by the China National Intellectual Property Administration.

MaxCyte, Inc. MXCT shares tumbled 5.8% to $4.20 after gaining 7% on Tuesday. MaxCyte, last week, reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 guidance.

Society Pass Incorporated SOPA shares fell 5% to $0.1456 in pre-market trading.

