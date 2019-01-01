QQQ
Range
14.46 - 16.92
Vol / Avg.
298.4K/378K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.64 - 42.2
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.5
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
119M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Olink Holding AB has a proprietary and patented Proximity Extension Assay technology, which enables researchers to use one platform for discovery to clinical trials to diagnostic applications utilizing the established infrastructure of labs and installed instrumentation. It has two segments including Kit and Services. It derives revenues from Sweden, the Americas, China, and other regions.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.030-0.070 -0.1000
REV43.683M

Analyst Ratings

Olink Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Olink Holding (OLK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Olink Holding (NASDAQ: OLK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Olink Holding's (OLK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Olink Holding (OLK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Olink Holding (NASDAQ: OLK) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting OLK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 90.48% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Olink Holding (OLK)?

A

The stock price for Olink Holding (NASDAQ: OLK) is $16.8 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Olink Holding (OLK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Olink Holding.

Q

When is Olink Holding (NASDAQ:OLK) reporting earnings?

A

Olink Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Olink Holding (OLK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Olink Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Olink Holding (OLK) operate in?

A

Olink Holding is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.