Why Embark Technology Jumped Around 85%; Here Are 108 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers
- Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK jumped 84.8% to close at $1.07 on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Twin Vee Powercats Co. VEEE shares climbed 77.5% to close at $7.10 on Friday after the company said Q2 sales results were up year over year.
- AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. ANTX surged 64.7% to close at $19.38. AN2 Therapeutics posted a Q2 loss of $0.53 per share.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. UBX surged 54.1% to close at $1.31 after the company announced 12- and 18-week data from its Phase 2 BEHOLD study of UBX1325, which showed a statistically significant and clinical meaningful improvement in mean BVCA.
- Conifer Holdings, Inc. CNFR jumped 46.1% to close at $2.20. Clarkston Ventures purchased 1.5 million shares of Conifer Holdings at ab average price $2 per share.
- GoHealth, Inc. GOCO jumped 41.8% to close at $0.8989.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. MRAM surged 39.7% to close at $8.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and EPS results were higher year over year.
- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. RANI surged 37.6% to close at $11.32. Rani Therapeutics reported termination of public offering of Class A common stock.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. AEY shares climbed 35.5% to close at $1.91 after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter.
- Berkshire Grey, Inc. BGRY climbed 31.7% to close at $2.87.
- IMV Inc. IMV gained 31.6% to close at $0.7503 on above-average volume. The company recently reported Q2 financial results.
- Offerpad Solutions Inc. OPAD jumped 29.6% to close at $2.19. Offerpad Solutions Director Roberto Sella acquired a total of 1,000,000 shares at an average price of $1.69.
- Liquidia Corporation LQDA surged 27.9% to close at $7.30. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. BRLT gained 27.3% to close at $8.21 following strong Q2 results.
- ADC Therapeutics SA ADCT rose 26.9% to close at $10.30. ADC Therapeutics recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.73 per share.
- Altimmune, Inc. ALT surged 26.1% to close at $17.36. B. Riley Securities maintained Altimmune with a Buy and raised the price target from $21 to $26.
- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. AIRS jumped 26.1% to close at $11.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also declared a special cash dividend of $0.41 per share.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ATRA gained 25.6% to close at $5.84.
- Atara Biotherapeutics recently reported Q2 EPS and sales results up year over year.
- KORE Group Holdings, Inc. KORE jumped 25.5% to settle at $3.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TERN shares jumped 25.3% to close at $3.02 after the company reported a $65 million oversubscribed offering.
- PlayAGS, Inc. AGS gained 25.3% to settle at $7.51.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST rose 24.5% to close at $1.73. Aquestive Therapeutics recently raised its FY22 sales guidance.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT gained 24.1% to close at $0.2290.
- Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY rose 23.5% to settle at $3.68.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited ASLN surged 22.9% to close at $0.8481 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY rose 21.8% to close at $12.95.
- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB gained 21.2% to close at $7.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Eargo, Inc. EAR gained 19.9% to settle at $1.13. Eargo recently reported Q2 EPS results were down year over year.
- Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR gained 19.2% to close at $7.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Invitae Corporation NVTA gained 19.1% to close at $5.37. Invitae recently reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Piedmont Lithium Inc. PLL rose 19% to close at $66.70.
- Xponential Fitness, Inc. XPOF climbed 18.5% to close at $19.30 following strong quarterly sales.
- ESS Tech, Inc. GWH jumped 18.4% to close at $5.37 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Energy Storage Industries Asia Pacific to distribute and manufacture iron flow batteries in Australia, New Zealand and Oceania. The company also reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ jumped 18% to close at $12.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- Payoneer Global Inc. PAYO shares jumped 18% to close at $6.70 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Latham Group, Inc. SWIM rose 17.1% to close at $7.45. The company, on Thursday, reported Q2 results.
- AppTech Payments Corp. APCX surged 17% to close at $0.84. AppTech Payments posted Q2 sales of $123.00K.
- Erasca, Inc. ERAS gained 15.4% to close at $9.77 after the company reported Q2 EPS results were up year over year.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. RAPT rose 15.2% to close at $28.05. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained RAPT Therapeutics with a Buy and raised the price target from $50 to $53.
- EVgo, Inc. EVGO gained 14.2% to close at $11.72.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON rose 13.6% to close at $13.53 following the company's plans to cut 800 jobs, outsource deliveries to reduce costs and raise prices of its Bike+ in the U.S. and Canada in an effort to drive the business forward.
- ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT gained 13.1% to settle at $18.87.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT shares rose 12% to close at $1.59. Neptune Wellness Solutions recently announced voluntary delisting from Toronto Stock Exchange.
- Vuzix Corporation VUZI gained 11.5% to close at $10.19 after the company announced it received a six-figure order from a global Tier-1 aerospace and defense firm for additional pre-production units of its customized avionics waveguide-based head mounted display system.
- DraftKings Inc. DKNG gained 11.5% to close at $20.67 after a Massachusetts sports betting bill was recently signed into law.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. FRSX gained 11.2% to close at $0.91.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB gained 10.7% to close at $8.79.
- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. VMAR gained 9.8% to close at $7.03.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST gained 9.6% to close at $34.76.
- Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. DAWN gained 8.5% to close at $26.57. Day One Biopharmaceutical recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.60 per share.
- Toast, Inc. TOST shares gained 8.2% to close at $19.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales and raised FY22 guidance.
- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. LRMR shares rose 7.1% to close at $2.12 after the company announced it received meeting minutes from the FDA following a recent Type C Meeting and plans to submit a complete response to the CTI-1601 clinical hold in Q3.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. RIDE gained 6.9% to close at $2.80.
- 89bio, Inc. ETNB rose 6.6% to close at $4.35. 89bio posted a Q2 loss of $1.23 per share.
- Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY rose 6.3% to close at $6.55 after the company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA gained 4.7% to settle at $900.09 amid overall market strength as stocks continue to rally following CPI and PPI data this week, which has alleviated 3inflation concerns.
Losers
- CS Disco, Inc. LAW shares fell 53.6% to close at $13.43 after the company reported Q2 earnings and issued weak Q3 guidance.
- Treasure Global Inc. TGL shares dipped 52.9% to close at $8.40 on Friday. Treasure Global shares jumped around 345% on Thursday after the company priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG fell 44.9% to close at $0.34 after the company priced its 33 million share offering at $0.45 per share.
- PLx Pharma Inc. PLXP fell 36.7% to close at $1.64. PLx Pharma posted a Q2 loss of $0.52 per share.
- Olo Inc. OLO shares fell 36.4% to close at $8.26 after the company reported Q2 results and issued FY22 guidance below consensus estimates.
- IMAC Holdings, Inc. BACK fell 33.4% to close at $0.6299 after the company announced a registered direct offering of roughly 5.1 million shares priced at $0.76 per share.
- Aptinyx Inc. APTX dipped 32.3% to settle at $0.4060 after the company announced results from its Phase 2b Study of NYX-2925 did not achieve the primary endpoint.
- SmartRent, Inc. SMRT dipped 31.9% to close at $3.82 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. CODX shares fell 30.7% to close at $4.48 after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter on Thursday.
- Usio, Inc. USIO dropped 28.9% to close at $1.65 after the company posted a loss for its second quarter.
- Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI fell 28.8% to close at $0.2385 after the company reported pricing of $12 million upsized underwritten public offering.
- TOP Financial Group Limited TOP fell 28.1% to close at $13.84 after jumping 52% on Thursday.
- SurgePays, Inc. SURG fell 26.8% to close at $4.66 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Better Choice Company Inc. BTTR dropped 25.7% to settle at $1.82.
- Innodata Inc. INOD declined 24.9% to close at $4.95 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL fell 24.6% to close at $8.22.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. SMSI dipped 23% to close at $2.34 after the company reported Q2 EPS results were down year over year.
- Dave Inc. DAVE fell 22.3% to close at $0.6671 after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales.
- ForgeRock, Inc. FORG declined 21.1% to close at $17.55 after the company issued Q3 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG fell 20.2% to settle at $11.23 after the company announced it entered into a sales agreement with Parkway Medical Limited to sell monkeypox virus test kits and antigen tests for $50 million.
- Apyx Medical Corporation APYX declined 19.8% to close at $8.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Sientra, Inc. SIEN dropped 19.5% to close at $0.9821 after the company posted a Q2 loss and lowered FY22 revenue guidance.
- ECMOHO Limited MOHO fell 19.5% to settle at $0.3005.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN dropped 18.1% to close at $3.70 following Q3 results.
- 1847 Holdings LLC EFSH fell 17.8% to close at $3.15 following Q2 results.
- Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG fell 17.8% to close at $2.72.
- Bonso Electronics International Inc. BNSO dropped 17.3% to close at $4.30.
- Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS declined 17.1% to close at $1.75 after jumping around 79% on Thursday. The company reported its Q2 earnings Tuesday.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. REKR dipped 15.9% to close at $1.75 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC fell 15.5% to settle at $1.69.
- PolarityTE, Inc PTE fell 14.8% to close at $1.38 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY dropped 14.1% to settle at $0.2250.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. CSSE declined 13.9% to settle at $12.21 after the company reported wider quarterly loss.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX shares fell 13.6% to close at $0.27 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Certara, Inc. CERT fell 13% to close at $17.56 after the company announced a secondary offering of 7 million shares of common stock.
- ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX fell 13% to close at $7.19.
- Pear Therapeutics, Inc. PEAR fell 11.9% to close at $2.00 after the company reported its Q2 financial results. Additionally, multiple firms lowered their price target on the stock.
- Expensify, Inc. EXFY fell 11.7% to close at $21.46 following weak Q2 sales.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD dropped 10.2% to close at $192.27 following the stock's recent surge.
- Mister Car Wash, Inc. MCW fell 10.1% to settle at $10.79 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and lowered FY22 guidance.
- Nocera, Inc. NCRA fell 9.6% to close at $2.45. Nocera, on Thursday. announced pricing of $6.58 million public offering, Nasdaq listing and reverse stock split.
- agilon health, inc. AGL fell 9.2% to close at $23.39. Agilon Health recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.05 per share.
- Natura &Co Holding S.A. NTCO dipped 9.1% to close at $5.62 as the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Snap One Holdings Corp. SNPO fell 8.6% to close at $11.43 after reporting a Q2 loss.
- Poshmark, Inc. POSH dropped 8.4% to close at $11.80 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- Illumina, Inc. ILMN fell 8.4% to close at $208.32 after the company reported worse-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued weak full-year 2022 guidance.
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. FDMT declined 8.3% to close at $9.54 after the company reported Q2 EPS results were down year over year. Additionally, SVB Leerink downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered its price target from $28 to $12.
- The RealReal, Inc. REAL dropped 7.9% to close at $2.91 after Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered its price target from $14 to $3.
- Zealand Pharma A/S ZEAL fell 7.3% to close at $16.20. Zealand Pharma, on Thursday, announced preliminary H2 2022 revenue of $6.1 million.
- Lufax Holding Ltd LU fell 6.5% to settle at $4.00. Lufax recently said Q2 EPS and sales results were down year over year.
- NextNav Inc. NN fell 6.2% to close at $3.18 after Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL fell 5.1% to close at $0.5699. Esports Entertainment Group shares jumped 32% on Thursday after Massachusetts Governor Baker on Wednesday signed a sports betting bill into law.
