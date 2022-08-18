This Healthcare Stock Dipped Over 30%; Here Are 83 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV shares climbed 199.6% to close at $7.64 on Wednesday after the company announced it plans to explore the potential development of a novel monkeypox vaccine using its norovirus shell and protrusion virus-like particle platform.
- Hill International, Inc. HIL shares gained 60.3% to close at $2.79 after Global Infrastructure Solutions (GISI) and the company announced an agreement to merge in an all-cash transaction valued at $173 million.
- Eargo, Inc. EAR jumped 55% to close at $3.13 after climbing 77% on Tuesday. Eargo recently said Q2 EPS results were down year over year.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. NVFY gained 41% to settle at $1.10. Nova Lifestyle recently posted Q2 sales of $3.80 million.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ jumped 38.3% to close at $4.26.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA rose 27.3% to close at $25.72 after a form 4 filing showed Director Sanford Robertson purchased 100,000 shares at an average price of $20.69.
- LM Funding America, Inc. LMFA jumped 26.9% to settle at $1.37 after the company reported its Q2 earnings.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. VTGN rose 23.1% to close at $0.1931.
- VistaGen Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.10 per share.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG shares gained 23% to close at $1.39. Vinco Ventures shares jumped around 59% on Tuesday after Nasdaq resumed trading in the stock.
- Laird Superfood, Inc. LSF climbed 22.2% to close at $2.7501 after the company confirmed the receipt of an unsolicited offer from EF Hutton to acquire all of the company's outstanding common stock for $3 per share in cash.
- Kirkland's, Inc. KIRK climbed 21% to close at $6.40.
- BioVie Inc. BIVI rose 20% to settle at $3.00.
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO gained 19.4% to settle at $1.07. Spero Therapeutics recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.87 per share.
- Regis Corporation RGS rose 19.2% to settle at $1.43. Regis recently amended its credit facility and extended the maturity date from March 23, 2023 to August 31, 2025.
- Histogen Inc. HSTO gained 17.3% to close at $2.17. Histogen recently posted a Q2 loss of $1.55 per share.
- Akumin Inc. AKU gained 17.1% to close at $1.08.
- Talis Biomedical Corporation TLIS rose 16.7% to settle at $0.9804.
- Kubient, Inc. KBNT jumped 14.6% to close at $1.10. Kubient recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Stabilis Solutions, Inc. SLNG rose 13.5% to close at $5.21. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales.
- ATA Creativity Global AACG gained 13.2% to close at $2.40. ATA Creativity Global recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.05 per share.
- Denbury Inc. DEN rose 12.4% to settle at $88.72. Denbury is exploring options including a sale, Bloomberg reported.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. LX jumped 12.1% to close at $2.23 after the company late Tuesday reported Q2 results.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY gained 11.8% to settle at $23.08 on continued momentum amid an uptick in retail investor attention on social media.
- Sportradar Group AG SRAD rose 11.6% to close at $13.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and raised its FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. COGT gained 11.3% to close at $15.76. Cogent Biosciences recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.71 per share.
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK rose 8.9% to settle at $21.46. HighPeak Energy recently posted Q2 EPS of $0.64.
- Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE climbed 7.9% to close at $36.68. Analysts boosted their price targets on Global-E Online.
- BlackLine, Inc. BL gained 7.6% to close at $74.35.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. A rose 7.2% to settle at $142.27 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its FY22 guidance.
- JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE shares gained 6.6% to close at $2.42 after jumping over 20% on Tuesday.
- Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LBPH rose 5.6% to close at $4.55.
- FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE rose 5.2% to close at $14.01 after gaining 12% on Tuesday. The company reported Q2 results on Monday.
Losers
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation SJ shares fell 31.1% to close at $3.02 on Wednesday.
- PAVmed Inc. PAVM dropped 30.8% to close at $1.37 after the company issued business update and preliminary Q2 financial results. Lake Street maintained PAVmed with a Buy and lowered the price target from $7 to $5.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. UBX fell 29.2% to close at $0.9701 after the company announced a $25 million common stock offering.
- Sonder Holdings Inc. SOND fell 26.3% to close at $1.88.
- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG shares fell 25.4% to close at $2.38 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Endo International plc ENDP fell 23.3% to close at $0.2839. Endo International filed for bankruptcy after reaching a $6 billion deal with some of its creditors as the company sought to settle opioid-related lawsuits.
- Biomea Fusion, Inc. BMEA declined 22.1% to settle at $10.60. Biomea Fusion recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.59 per share.
- Jowell Global Ltd. JWEL dropped 21.9% to settle at $1.53.
- Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI fell 21.4% to close at $0.1630. Palisade Bio dosed first patient in its Phase 3 study evaluating lead asset LB1148 to accelerate the return of bowel function in adult patients undergoing gastrointestinal surgery.
- Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK dipped 20.4% to settle at $13.19. Embark Technology reported the completion of reverse stock split.
- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. OMIC dropped 20.4% to settle at $3.20 after UBS downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered its price target from $10 to $4.50.
- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE fell 19.8% to settle at $0.8101. NeuBase Therapeutics recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.26 per share.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc ITRM declined 19.2% to close at $0.2221. Iterum Therapeutics on Tuesday announced August 17, 2022 as date of 1-for-15 reverse share split.
- Polished.com Inc. POL dropped 18.6% to close at $0.79. Polished recently issued preliminary Q2 sales guidance below estimates.
- Forza X1, Inc. FRZA fell 18.4% to settle at $6.73 amid continued volatility following Friday's IPO.
- Lucira Health, Inc. LHDX declined 18.4% to close at $2.31. Lucira Health recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Kidpik Corp. PIK shares fell 17.4% to close at $2.09 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL dipped 17.4% to settle at $0.5156.
- Nerdy, Inc. NRDY declined 17.3% to settle at $3.11. Goldman Sachs maintained Nerdy with a Neutral and raised the price target from $3 to $3.5.
- Velo3D, Inc. VLD dropped 16.6% to close at $4.66. Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Velo3D with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $5.4.
- Rubicon Technologies, Inc. RBT dropped 16.5% to settle at $5.01. Rubicon Technologies recently started trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
- Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR fell 16.3% to close at $1.34. Sema4 Holdings recently issued FY22 guidance below estimates.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. MRAM fell 16.2% to close at $7.32.
- Membership Collective Group Inc. MCG dropped 15.9% to close at $6.87 after the company lowered FY22 sales forecast.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ARTL shares fell 15.9% to close at $5.35. Artelo Biosciences shares jumped 46% on Tuesday after the company announced the publication of pre-clinical results of its FABP inhibitor platform.
- SIGNA Sports United N.V. SSU dipped 15.4% to settle at $5.07. SIGNA Sports United recently reported Q3 sales of €324.2 million.
- I-Mab IMAB fell 14.3% to close at $6.83. I-Mab disclosed in an SEC filing that AbbVie Inc ABBV would discontinue the global Phase 1b study of lemzoparlimab combination therapy with azacitidine and venetoclax in myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and acute myelocytic leukemia (AML).
- Enovix Corporation ENVX dipped 14.2% to close at $21.41.
- BioAtla, Inc. BCAB fell 14.2% to close at $10.19.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC dropped 13.9% to close at $21.36 as the stock pulled back following recent strength in 'Reddit stocks.'
- Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. LVLU declined 13.8% to settle at $6.75 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS. Piper Sandler lowered its price target on the stock from $14 to $11.
- Latham Group, Inc. SWIM dipped 13.2% to close at $6.78.
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA fell 12.8% to settle at $3.26. Ginkgo Bioworks recently raised FY22 guidance.
- Krispy Kreme, Inc. DNUT fell 12.1% to close at $12.76 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX fell 11.9% to close at $6.44. GoodRx recently reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Farfetch Limited FTCH declined 11.6% to settle at $8.83.
- The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE fell 11% to close at $48.93 after the company reported a year-over-year drop in Q2 sales.
- Arvinas, Inc. ARVN fell 11% to close at $46.70.
- Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC declined 10.8% to close at $61.17 after the company announced top-line results from the registrational Part 2 of the PIONEER clinical trial of AYVAKIT in patients with non-advanced systemic mastocytosis.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN fell 10.5% to close at $5.09.
- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. FEDU fell 9.9% to close at $15.95.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA fell 9.3% to close at $10.01.
- ZipRecruiter, Inc. ZIP fell 8.3% to close at $18.18.
- Novavax, Inc. NVAX declined 8.2% to close at $39.37. Novavax Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine was granted expanded provisional approval in New Zealand as a first and second booster for adults.
- Nu Holdings Ltd. NU fell 8% to settle at $5.08. Nu recently reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Lyft, Inc. LYFT declined 7.1% to close at $17.97.
- The RealReal, Inc. REAL fell 6.2% to close at $3.16 after jumping 22% on Tuesday.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM fell 6.2% to close at $102.38. Shares of software companies traded lower amid a rise in treasury yields, which weighed on growth stocks.
- FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY fell 6% to close at $2.37.
- Sanofi SNY fell 5.9% to close at $42.18 after the company announced it is discontinuing the global clinical development program of amcenestrant following the recommendation of an Independent Data Monitoring Committee.
- Snap Inc. SNAP dropped 4.1% to close at $12.09.
