Other companies in Transphorm’s space includes: Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN), NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC), Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS), Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA).
The latest price target for Transphorm (NASDAQ: TGAN) was reported by Benchmark on July 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting TGAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.12% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Transphorm (NASDAQ: TGAN) is $6.87 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Transphorm.
Transphorm does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Transphorm.
Transphorm is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.