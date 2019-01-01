QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Transphorm Inc is a semiconductor company. It designs and manufactures GaN semiconductors for high-voltage power conversion applications. It produces JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified GaN FETs. Its vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support.


Transphorm Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Transphorm (TGAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Transphorm (NASDAQ: TGAN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Transphorm's (TGAN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Transphorm (TGAN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Transphorm (NASDAQ: TGAN) was reported by Benchmark on July 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting TGAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.12% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Transphorm (TGAN)?

A

The stock price for Transphorm (NASDAQ: TGAN) is $6.87 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Transphorm (TGAN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Transphorm.

Q

When is Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) reporting earnings?

A

Transphorm does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Transphorm (TGAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Transphorm.

Q

What sector and industry does Transphorm (TGAN) operate in?

A

Transphorm is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.