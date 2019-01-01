ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Marsh & McLennan
(NYSE:MMC)
$160.30
-2.27[-1.40%]
At close: Sep 2
$160.27
-0.0300[-0.02%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low159.36 - 164.5152 Week High/Low142.8 - 183.14Open / Close163.88 / 160.27Float / Outstanding497.8M / 499M
Vol / Avg.1.1M / 1.8MMkt Cap80BP/E24.5250d Avg. Price161.35
Div / Yield2.36/1.45%Payout Ratio32.28EPS1.93Total Float497.8M

Marsh & McLennan Stock (NYSE:MMC), Guidance and Forecast

Companies issue guidance, or expectations of future EPS and revenue, so investors have a sense of how much money a company will make in a future period.

No Data

Marsh & McLennan Questions & Answers

Q
What is the most recent guidance for Marsh & McLennan (MMC)?
A

There have been no specific sales or earnings guidance reported for Marsh & McLennan in recent months.

Browse guidance and forecast on all stocks.