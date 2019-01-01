Marsh & McLennan Stock (NYSE:MMC), Guidance and Forecast

|Day High/Low159.36 - 164.51
|52 Week High/Low142.8 - 183.14
|Open / Close163.88 / 160.27
|Float / Outstanding497.8M / 499M
|Vol / Avg.1.1M / 1.8M
|Mkt Cap80B
|P/E24.52
|50d Avg. Price161.35
|Div / Yield2.36/1.45%
|Payout Ratio32.28
|EPS1.93
|Total Float497.8M
Companies issue guidance, or expectations of future EPS and revenue, so investors have a sense of how much money a company will make in a future period.
There have been no specific sales or earnings guidance reported for Marsh & McLennan in recent months.
