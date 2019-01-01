ñol

Marsh & McLennan
(NYSE:MMC)
$160.30
-2.27[-1.40%]
At close: Sep 2
$160.27
-0.0300[-0.02%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low159.36 - 164.5152 Week High/Low142.8 - 183.14Open / Close163.88 / 160.27Float / Outstanding497.8M / 499M
Vol / Avg.1.1M / 1.8MMkt Cap80BP/E24.5250d Avg. Price161.35
Div / Yield2.36/1.45%Payout Ratio32.28EPS1.93Total Float497.8M

Marsh & McLennan Stock (NYSE:MMC), Dividends

Marsh & McLennan issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Marsh & McLennan generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.54%

Annual Dividend

$2.36

Last Dividend

Jul 28
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert

Marsh & McLennan Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Marsh & McLennan (MMC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marsh & McLennan. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.59 on August 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Marsh & McLennan (MMC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marsh & McLennan (MMC). The last dividend payout was on August 15, 2022 and was $0.59

Q
How much per share is the next Marsh & McLennan (MMC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marsh & McLennan (MMC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.59 on August 15, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC)?
A

Marsh & McLennan has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Marsh & McLennan (MMC) was $0.59 and was paid out next on August 15, 2022.

