Marsh & McLennan Stock (NYSE:MMC), Dividends

|Day High/Low159.36 - 164.51
|52 Week High/Low142.8 - 183.14
|Open / Close163.88 / 160.27
|Float / Outstanding497.8M / 499M
|Vol / Avg.1.1M / 1.8M
|Mkt Cap80B
|P/E24.52
|50d Avg. Price161.35
|Div / Yield2.36/1.45%
|Payout Ratio32.28
|EPS1.93
|Total Float497.8M
Marsh & McLennan issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Marsh & McLennan generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
There are no upcoming dividends for Marsh & McLennan. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.59 on August 15, 2022.
There are no upcoming dividends for Marsh & McLennan (MMC). The last dividend payout was on August 15, 2022 and was $0.59
There are no upcoming dividends for Marsh & McLennan (MMC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.59 on August 15, 2022
Marsh & McLennan has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Marsh & McLennan (MMC) was $0.59 and was paid out next on August 15, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.