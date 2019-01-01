ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Marsh & McLennan
(NYSE:MMC)
$160.30
-2.27[-1.40%]
At close: Sep 2
$160.27
-0.0300[-0.02%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low159.36 - 164.5152 Week High/Low142.8 - 183.14Open / Close163.88 / 160.27Float / Outstanding497.8M / 499M
Vol / Avg.1.1M / 1.8MMkt Cap80BP/E24.5250d Avg. Price161.35
Div / Yield2.36/1.45%Payout Ratio32.28EPS1.93Total Float497.8M

Marsh & McLennan Stock (NYSE:MMC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Marsh & McLennan reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Jul 21

EPS

$1.890

Quarterly Revenue

$5.4B

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$5.4B

Earnings Recap

 

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Marsh & McLennan beat estimated earnings by 1.07%, reporting an EPS of $1.89 versus an estimate of $1.87.

Revenue was up $362.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 4.4% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Marsh & McLennan's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 2.14 1.34 0.98 1.42
EPS Actual 2.30 1.36 1.08 1.75
Revenue Estimate 5.50B 4.96B 4.45B 4.52B
Revenue Actual 5.55B 5.14B 4.58B 5.02B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Marsh & McLennan using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

Marsh & McLennan Questions & Answers

Q
When is Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) reporting earnings?
A

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) is scheduled to report earnings on October 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 21, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.79, which beat the estimate of $0.78.

Q
What were Marsh & McLennan’s (NYSE:MMC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $3.3B, which beat the estimate of $3.3B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.