Marsh & McLennan Stock (NYSE:MMC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Marsh & McLennan
Marsh & McLennan Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) was reported by Raymond James on July 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $180.00 expecting MMC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.29% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) was provided by Raymond James, and Marsh & McLennan maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Marsh & McLennan, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Marsh & McLennan was filed on July 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Marsh & McLennan (MMC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $190.00 to $180.00. The current price Marsh & McLennan (MMC) is trading at is $160.30, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
