QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/324.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
22.79 - 45.36
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.28
Shares
56.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 8:53AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 11:12AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 1:15PM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 5:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 4:48PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 6:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:13PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 8:36AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
BRP Group Inc is a United States-based insurance distribution firm. Its products include commercial property and casualty, or P&C, insurance, employee benefits insurance and personal lines insurance. The company operates its business through four segments including Middle Market, Specialty, Mainstreet, and Medicare.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BRP Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BRP Group (BRP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ: BRP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BRP Group's (BRP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BRP Group (BRP) stock?

A

The latest price target for BRP Group (NASDAQ: BRP) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting BRP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.85% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BRP Group (BRP)?

A

The stock price for BRP Group (NASDAQ: BRP) is $26 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BRP Group (BRP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BRP Group.

Q

When is BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) reporting earnings?

A

BRP Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is BRP Group (BRP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BRP Group.

Q

What sector and industry does BRP Group (BRP) operate in?

A

BRP Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.