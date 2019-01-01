|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ: BRP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in BRP Group’s space includes: Aon (NYSE:AON), Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO), Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC), Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD).
The latest price target for BRP Group (NASDAQ: BRP) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting BRP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.85% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BRP Group (NASDAQ: BRP) is $26 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for BRP Group.
BRP Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for BRP Group.
BRP Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.