Range
22.55 - 24.16
Vol / Avg.
46.8K/201.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.7 - 45.25
Mkt Cap
878.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
22.85
P/E
-
EPS
-0.17
Shares
36.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Model N Inc is a provider of revenue management cloud software solutions for life science and technology companies. The firm has three primary software applications: Revenue Enterprise Cloud, which automates the execution of pricing, contracting, and compliance; Revenue Intelligence Cloud, which provides analytical insights into revenue management strategies; and Revvy, which provides predictable pricing capabilities. The company derives revenue from licensing and implementation fees and subscription fees to its solutions. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, but it has a presence in countries across the world.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0900.150 0.0600
REV50.100M51.542M1.442M

Model N Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Model N (MODN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Model N (NYSE: MODN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Model N's (MODN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Model N (MODN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Model N (NYSE: MODN) was reported by Needham on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 34.00 expecting MODN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.96% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Model N (MODN)?

A

The stock price for Model N (NYSE: MODN) is $24.12 last updated Today at 4:54:00 PM.

Q

Does Model N (MODN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Model N.

Q

When is Model N (NYSE:MODN) reporting earnings?

A

Model N’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Model N (MODN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Model N.

Q

What sector and industry does Model N (MODN) operate in?

A

Model N is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.