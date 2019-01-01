Model N Inc is a provider of revenue management cloud software solutions for life science and technology companies. The firm has three primary software applications: Revenue Enterprise Cloud, which automates the execution of pricing, contracting, and compliance; Revenue Intelligence Cloud, which provides analytical insights into revenue management strategies; and Revvy, which provides predictable pricing capabilities. The company derives revenue from licensing and implementation fees and subscription fees to its solutions. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, but it has a presence in countries across the world.