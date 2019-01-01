QQQ
Range
5.71 - 6.59
Vol / Avg.
6.5M/11.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.06 - 37.6
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.8
P/E
-
EPS
-0.86
Shares
260.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Matterport Inc is a spatial data company focused on digitizing and indexing the built world. Its all-in-one 3D data platform enables anyone to turn a space into an accurate and immersive digital twin which can be used to design, build, operate, promote, and understand any space.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.090-0.100 -0.0100
REV25.130M27.087M1.957M

Analyst Ratings

Matterport Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Matterport (MTTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Matterport's (MTTR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Matterport (MTTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting MTTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 261.07% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Matterport (MTTR)?

A

The stock price for Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) is $6.37 last updated Today at 5:46:54 PM.

Q

Does Matterport (MTTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Matterport.

Q

When is Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) reporting earnings?

A

Matterport’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Matterport (MTTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Matterport.

Q

What sector and industry does Matterport (MTTR) operate in?

A

Matterport is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.