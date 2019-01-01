|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.090
|-0.100
|-0.0100
|REV
|25.130M
|27.087M
|1.957M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Matterport’s space includes: CS Disco (NYSE:LAW), Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT), Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS), Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO).
The latest price target for Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting MTTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 261.07% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) is $6.37 last updated Today at 5:46:54 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Matterport.
Matterport’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Matterport.
Matterport is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.