Barclays analyst Saket Kalia downgraded MeridianLink MLNK from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $17 to $14.

Around 20% of MeridianLink's business comes from mortgages, and expectations for this market continue to decline.

Kalia previewed 17 on-cycle reporting names in security, design, and vertical SaaS.

The analyst thinks CyberArk Software Ltd CYBR , Gen Digital Inc GEN , and Varonis Systems, Inc VRNS scored with favorable setups in security, while PTC Inc PTC have promising setup in applications.

, , and scored with favorable setups in security, while have promising setup in applications. Kalia was below the Street on Tyler Technologies, Inc TYL on this SaaS transition and below on Check Point Software Technologies Ltd CHKP billings on tough comps.

on this SaaS transition and below on billings on tough comps. Price Action: MLNK shares traded lower by 4.60% at $14.31 on the last check Wednesday.

