MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for MeridianLink
The latest price target for MeridianLink (NYSE: MLNK) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting MLNK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.20% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for MeridianLink (NYSE: MLNK) was provided by Credit Suisse, and MeridianLink maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of MeridianLink, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for MeridianLink was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest MeridianLink (MLNK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $22.00 to $19.00. The current price MeridianLink (MLNK) is trading at is $17.89, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
