Magna International
(NYSE:MGA)
64.91
-0.01[-0.02%]
At close: May 31
64.92
0.0100[0.02%]
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low54.6 - 104.28
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 295M
Vol / Avg.0.6K / 1.6M
Mkt Cap19.1B
P/E15.49
50d Avg. Price61.91
Div / Yield1.8/2.77%
Payout Ratio41.53
EPS1.23
Total Float-

Magna International (NYSE:MGA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Magna International reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 29

EPS

$1.280

Quarterly Revenue

$9.6B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$9.6B

Earnings Recap

 

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Magna International missed estimated earnings by 19.5%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.59.

Revenue was down $537.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 6.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Magna International's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.59 1.59 1.47 1.57
EPS Actual 1.30 0.56 1.40 1.86
Revenue Estimate 9.31B 9.31B 9.37B 9.53B
Revenue Actual 9.11B 7.92B 9.03B 10.18B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Magna International using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Magna International Questions & Answers

Q
When is Magna International (NYSE:MGA) reporting earnings?
A

Magna International (MGA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Magna International (NYSE:MGA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.48, which beat the estimate of $1.47.

Q
What were Magna International’s (NYSE:MGA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $9.7B, which beat the estimate of $9.4B.

