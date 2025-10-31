Why Magna International Stock Is Gaining Today

Magna International, Inc. (NYSE:MGA) shares are trading higher on Friday.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.33, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22.

Quarterly sales of $10.462 billion outpaced the Street view of $10.138 billion.

Sales increased 2%, supported by a 3% rise in global light vehicle production.

Income from operations before taxes fell 32% to $473 million, as last year benefited from Fisker deferred revenue.

Adjusted EBIT rose 3% to $613 million, adjusted EBIT margin improved by 10 basis points. This reflects ongoing productivity and efficiency gains from operational initiatives and restructuring, along with higher equity income.

Operating cash flow was $787 million before working-capital changes, plus $125 million from operating assets and liabilities.

Investing included $267 million in capex, a $100 million increase in investments/other assets/intangibles and $2 million in private equity.

Dividend

The firm declared a fourth-quarter dividend of nearly 49 cents per common share, payable on Nov. 28 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 14.

Outlook

The firm lifted its 2025 sales outlook to $41.1 billion–$42.1 billion. That compares with prior guidance of $40.4 billion–$42 billion and a $41.225 billion consensus.

“We anticipate robust free cash flow, which will support future growth opportunities and reinforce our disciplined approach to capital allocation — all with a focus on creating long-term value for shareholders,” said Swamy Kotagiri, Magna’s CEO.

MGA Price Action: Magna shares are trading higher by 4.08% to $46.47 at publication on Friday.

