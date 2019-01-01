Mercer Intl (NASDAQ:MERC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$1.340
Quarterly Revenue
$592.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$592.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Mercer Intl using advanced sorting and filters.
Mercer Intl Questions & Answers
When is Mercer Intl (NASDAQ:MERC) reporting earnings?
Mercer Intl (MERC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Mercer Intl (NASDAQ:MERC)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.23.
What were Mercer Intl’s (NASDAQ:MERC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $283.2M, which beat the estimate of $271.9M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.