Mercer Intl (NASDAQ:MERC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Mercer Intl
Mercer Intl Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Mercer Intl (NASDAQ: MERC) was reported by Credit Suisse on April 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.50 expecting MERC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.25% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Mercer Intl (NASDAQ: MERC) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Mercer Intl maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Mercer Intl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Mercer Intl was filed on April 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 21, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Mercer Intl (MERC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $16.00 to $18.50. The current price Mercer Intl (MERC) is trading at is $14.77, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
