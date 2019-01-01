QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.63 - 14.1
Vol / Avg.
199.3K/184.6K
Div / Yield
0.56/4.04%
52 Wk
13.24 - 18.74
Mkt Cap
609.1M
Payout Ratio
370
Open
13.98
P/E
92.33
EPS
-0.23
Shares
44.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 12:38PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 6:58AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 6:58AM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 12:30PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 4:18PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 6:53AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 5:41AM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 7:24AM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 9:23AM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Apr 20, 2021, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Apr 20, 2021, 6:19AM
Benzinga - Mar 26, 2021, 6:52AM
Sector: Materials.Industry: Paper & Forest Products
Glatfelter Corporation manufactures and sells a variety of paper and fiber products. The company operates through two segments: Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The Composite Fibers segment produces materials used in coffee and tea filtration, wallcovering, consumer product, and fiber-based applications for commercial and industrial use. The Airlaid Materials segment produces materials used in feminine hygiene, specialty wipes, tabletop, home care, and other consumables. The majority of the company's manufacturing facilities are located in North America and Europe, and it has sales and distribution offices in Russia, Italy, China, and the United States. Products are sold worldwide, with most of its revenue coming from Europe, the United States, and Canada.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1100.040 -0.0700
REV353.000M334.459M-18.541M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Glatfelter Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Glatfelter (GLT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Glatfelter's (GLT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Glatfelter (GLT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) was reported by BMO Capital on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting GLT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.27% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Glatfelter (GLT)?

A

The stock price for Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) is $13.68 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Glatfelter (GLT) pay a dividend?

A

The next Glatfelter (GLT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-31.

Q

When is Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) reporting earnings?

A

Glatfelter’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Glatfelter (GLT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Glatfelter.

Q

What sector and industry does Glatfelter (GLT) operate in?

A

Glatfelter is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.