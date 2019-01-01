Glatfelter Corporation manufactures and sells a variety of paper and fiber products. The company operates through two segments: Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The Composite Fibers segment produces materials used in coffee and tea filtration, wallcovering, consumer product, and fiber-based applications for commercial and industrial use. The Airlaid Materials segment produces materials used in feminine hygiene, specialty wipes, tabletop, home care, and other consumables. The majority of the company's manufacturing facilities are located in North America and Europe, and it has sales and distribution offices in Russia, Italy, China, and the United States. Products are sold worldwide, with most of its revenue coming from Europe, the United States, and Canada.