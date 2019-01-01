ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Modiv
(NYSE:MDV)
18.40
-0.20[-1.08%]
At close: May 31
18.75
0.3500[1.90%]
PreMarket: 9:09AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low15.01 - 89.99
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding7.4M / 7.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 28.4K
Mkt Cap137.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price17.69
Div / Yield0.48/2.58%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.47
Total Float7.4M

Modiv (NYSE:MDV), Dividends

Modiv issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Modiv generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.37%

Annual Dividend

$1.1496

Last Dividend

May 31

Next Dividend

Jun 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Modiv Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Modiv (MDV) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on March 21, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Modiv (MDV) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Modiv ($MDV) will be on July 25, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Modiv (MDV) shares by June 30, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Modiv (MDV) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Modiv (MDV) will be on June 29, 2022 and will be $0.10

Q
What is the dividend yield for Modiv (NYSE:MDV)?
A

The most current yield for Modiv (MDV) is 6.37% and is payable next on July 25, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.