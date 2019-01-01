Modiv (NYSE:MDV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Modiv
Modiv Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Modiv (NYSE: MDV) was reported by B. Riley Securities on March 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting MDV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.43% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Modiv (NYSE: MDV) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Modiv initiated their action list buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Modiv, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Modiv was filed on March 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Modiv (MDV) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $24.00. The current price Modiv (MDV) is trading at is $18.40, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.