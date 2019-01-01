M.D.C. Holdings Inc is an American holding company that operates home construction, mortgage, insurance, and title companies. The company focuses on single-family and residential communities via its Richmond American Homes brand in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Virginia, Nevada, Utah, and Washington. MDC Holdings constructs homes for first-time and move-up homebuyers. Its segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Home construction in Colorado, California, Washington, and Arizona derive most of the company's homebuilding revenue, followed by Utah, and Virginia.