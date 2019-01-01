QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
39.24 - 41.79
Vol / Avg.
75K/556.7K
Div / Yield
2/4.91%
52 Wk
40.53 - 63.86
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
21.33
Open
39.46
P/E
5.2
EPS
2.3
Shares
71M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 1:32PM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 6:07AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 5:33AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 7:28AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 9:21AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 6:14AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 6:13AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 6:02AM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 4:53AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 6:06AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 6:05AM
Benzinga - Jun 17, 2021, 9:06AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
M.D.C. Holdings Inc is an American holding company that operates home construction, mortgage, insurance, and title companies. The company focuses on single-family and residential communities via its Richmond American Homes brand in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Virginia, Nevada, Utah, and Washington. MDC Holdings constructs homes for first-time and move-up homebuyers. Its segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Home construction in Colorado, California, Washington, and Arizona derive most of the company's homebuilding revenue, followed by Utah, and Virginia.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.4902.350 -0.1400
REV1.550B1.466B-84.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

M.D.C. Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE: MDC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are M.D.C. Holdings's (MDC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) stock?

A

The latest price target for M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE: MDC) was reported by Raymond James on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 77.00 expecting MDC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 85.14% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for M.D.C. Holdings (MDC)?

A

The stock price for M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE: MDC) is $41.59 last updated Today at 3:21:22 PM.

Q

Does M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.

Q

When is M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) reporting earnings?

A

M.D.C. Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for M.D.C. Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) operate in?

A

M.D.C. Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.