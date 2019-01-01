QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.89 - 6
Mkt Cap
65.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
11M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Medical Columbus AG operates in the medical and pharmaceutical industry in Germany. It provides hospitals with information systems, transaction platforms and business tools. It also operates the mc navigator database with a classification system for medical and pharmaceutical products.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Medical Columbus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medical Columbus (MDCKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medical Columbus (OTCEM: MDCKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Medical Columbus's (MDCKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medical Columbus.

Q

What is the target price for Medical Columbus (MDCKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medical Columbus

Q

Current Stock Price for Medical Columbus (MDCKF)?

A

The stock price for Medical Columbus (OTCEM: MDCKF) is $5.9727 last updated Mon May 10 2021 14:40:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medical Columbus (MDCKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medical Columbus.

Q

When is Medical Columbus (OTCEM:MDCKF) reporting earnings?

A

Medical Columbus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medical Columbus (MDCKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medical Columbus.

Q

What sector and industry does Medical Columbus (MDCKF) operate in?

A

Medical Columbus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.