QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.7 - 14
Mkt Cap
241.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
24.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Medincell SA is a technology-based pharmaceutical firm, aims to optimise the efficiency of medical treatments and make them accessible worldwide. The company's product portfolio uses BEPO patented technology to develop controlled, long-acting injectable medical treatments for a number of therapeutic fields.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Medincell Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medincell (MDCLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medincell (OTCPK: MDCLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medincell's (MDCLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medincell.

Q

What is the target price for Medincell (MDCLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medincell

Q

Current Stock Price for Medincell (MDCLF)?

A

The stock price for Medincell (OTCPK: MDCLF) is $9.7 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 14:33:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medincell (MDCLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medincell.

Q

When is Medincell (OTCPK:MDCLF) reporting earnings?

A

Medincell does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medincell (MDCLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medincell.

Q

What sector and industry does Medincell (MDCLF) operate in?

A

Medincell is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.