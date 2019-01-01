QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Medical Care Technologies Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

Medical Care Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medical Care Technologies (MDCE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medical Care Technologies (OTCPK: MDCE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medical Care Technologies's (MDCE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medical Care Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Medical Care Technologies (MDCE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medical Care Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Medical Care Technologies (MDCE)?

A

The stock price for Medical Care Technologies (OTCPK: MDCE) is $0.0065 last updated Today at 3:21:49 PM.

Q

Does Medical Care Technologies (MDCE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medical Care Technologies.

Q

When is Medical Care Technologies (OTCPK:MDCE) reporting earnings?

A

Medical Care Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medical Care Technologies (MDCE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medical Care Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Medical Care Technologies (MDCE) operate in?

A

Medical Care Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.