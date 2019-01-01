QQQ
Range
23.09 - 24.23
Vol / Avg.
118.3K/801K
Div / Yield
0.04/0.16%
52 Wk
22.92 - 52.44
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
6.35
Open
23.24
P/E
38.89
EPS
1.01
Shares
72.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Maxar Technologies Inc is an integrated space and geospatial intelligence company with a full range of space technology solutions for commercial and government customers including satellites, Earth imagery, geospatial data and analytics.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0700.940 0.8700
REV461.250M468.000M6.750M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Maxar Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Maxar Technologies (MAXR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Maxar Technologies's (MAXR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Maxar Technologies (MAXR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) was reported by RBC Capital on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting MAXR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 73.63% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Maxar Technologies (MAXR)?

A

The stock price for Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) is $24.19 last updated Today at 2:47:53 PM.

Q

Does Maxar Technologies (MAXR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Maxar Technologies (MAXR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) reporting earnings?

A

Maxar Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Maxar Technologies (MAXR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Maxar Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Maxar Technologies (MAXR) operate in?

A

Maxar Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.