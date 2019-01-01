ñol

Marine Petroleum Trust
(NASDAQ:MARPS)
8.82
1.12[14.55%]
At close: May 31
8.82
00
After Hours: 5:44PM EDT
Day High/Low8.75 - 10.19
52 Week High/Low3.75 - 32
Open / Close9.3 / 8.82
Float / Outstanding1.8M / 2M
Vol / Avg.370.6K / 605.4K
Mkt Cap17.6M
P/E17.11
50d Avg. Price8.64
Div / Yield0.48/6.18%
Payout Ratio68.17
EPS0.1
Total Float1.8M

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS), Dividends

Marine Petroleum Trust issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Marine Petroleum Trust generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

11.0%

Annual Dividend

$0.79

Last Dividend

May 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Marine Petroleum Trust Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marine Petroleum Trust. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on June 28, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Marine Petroleum Trust ($MARPS) will be on June 28, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) shares by May 31, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) will be on May 27, 2022 and will be $0.20

Q
What is the dividend yield for Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)?
A

Marine Petroleum Trust has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) was $0.20 and was paid out next on June 28, 2022.

