Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 17
EPS
$0.050
Quarterly Revenue
$111.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$96.8M
Earnings History
Lulus Fashion Lounge Questions & Answers
When is Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) reporting earnings?
Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU) is scheduled to report earnings on August 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)?
The Actual EPS was $0.13, which missed the estimate of $8.00.
What were Lulus Fashion Lounge’s (NASDAQ:LVLU) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $106.3M, which beat the estimate of $105.4M.
