Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge
The latest price target for Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ: LVLU) was reported by Goldman Sachs on April 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting LVLU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -20.09% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ: LVLU) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Lulus Fashion Lounge maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lulus Fashion Lounge, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lulus Fashion Lounge was filed on April 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU) rating was a maintained with a price target of $33.00 to $15.00. The current price Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU) is trading at is $18.77, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
