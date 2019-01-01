QQQ
Range
68.17 - 70.33
Vol / Avg.
218.6K/169.1K
Div / Yield
3.3/4.74%
52 Wk
44.4 - 76.92
Mkt Cap
4.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
70.3
P/E
-
EPS
-0.28
Shares
66.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Enviva Inc is a global energy company specializing in sustainable wood bioenergy. It is a producer of sustainable wood pellets, which provide a low-carbon alternative to fossil fuels. Enviva owns and operates approx. ten plants in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. Its customers are present in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Japan. Enviva exports its wood pellets to global markets through its deep-water marine terminals.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.260

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV332.020M

Analyst Ratings

Enviva Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enviva (EVA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enviva (NYSE: EVA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enviva's (EVA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Enviva (EVA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Enviva (NYSE: EVA) was reported by Raymond James on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 77.00 expecting EVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.61% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Enviva (EVA)?

A

The stock price for Enviva (NYSE: EVA) is $68.38 last updated Today at 8:59:25 PM.

Q

Does Enviva (EVA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Enviva (NYSE:EVA) reporting earnings?

A

Enviva’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Enviva (EVA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enviva.

Q

What sector and industry does Enviva (EVA) operate in?

A

Enviva is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.