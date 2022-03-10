23 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) rose 55.3% to $0.7410 in pre-market trading after jumping around 14% on Wednesday.
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) rose 22.4% to $8.65 in pre-market trading. Longeveron Incis expected to release its Q4 financial results on Friday, March 11, 2022.
- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) rose 19.3% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after jumping 23% on Wednesday.
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) shares rose 19.1% to $0.75 in pre-market trading after dropping 37% on Wednesday.
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE: DXF) rose 15% to $0.6901 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose 11% to $188.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued both Q1 and FY23 adjusted EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) rose 10.9% to $3.57 in pre-market trading.
- Marqeta, Inc.. (NASDAQ: MQ) rose 10.6% to $11.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Eco Wave Power Global AB (NASDAQ: WAVE) rose 8.8% to $5.44 in pre-market trading following a 15% decline on Wednesday.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) rose 8.1% to $0.5625 in pre-market trading.
- Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) rose 7.3% to $0.74 in pre-market trading. Statera Biopharma recently reported revised unaudited, preliminary financial results for its Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2021.
Losers
- Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) shares fell 24.4% to $36.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 adjusted EPS guidance below analyst estimates. JP Morgan downgraded Asana from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $66 to $32.
- Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) fell 19.6% to $3.05 in pre-market trading after jumping 150% on Wednesday.
- TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) shares fell 18.8% to $1.12 in pre-market trading after climbing around 42% on Wednesday.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) fell 17.1% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after gaining around 84% on Wednesday.
- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) fell 16.1% to $2.09 in pre-market trading. Direct Digital climbed 107% on Wednesday Benchmark initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) shares fell 9.9% to $11.26 in pre-market trading after climbing 30% on Wednesday.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) fell 9.8% to $0.6794 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Wednesday.
- SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: SSSS) fell 9.2% to $10.29 in pre-market trading. SuRo Capital reported FY21 net asset value of $11.72. BTIG maintained SuRo Capital with a Buy and lowered the price target from $20 to $16.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) fell 8.8% to $10.21 in pre-market trading after surging around 10% on Wednesday.
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) shares fell 8.7% to $8.93 in pre-market trading. AST SpaceMobile shares jumped 45% on Wednesday after the company announced it has signed a multi-launch agreement with SpaceX for planned direct-to-cell phone connectivity.
- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) fell 8.2% to $10.21 in pre-market trading after climbing 14% on Wednesday.
- Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE: GPL) shares fell 6.1% to $0.3098 in pre-market trading after dropping 8% on Wednesday.
