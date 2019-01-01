Life Storage (NYSE:LSI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Life Storage
Life Storage Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) was reported by Raymond James on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $125.00 expecting LSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.19% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) was provided by Raymond James, and Life Storage maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Life Storage, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Life Storage was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Life Storage (LSI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $145.00 to $125.00. The current price Life Storage (LSI) is trading at is $116.61, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
