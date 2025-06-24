Israel Says Iran Broke Trump Ceasefire, Orders 'High-Intensity Strikes' On Tehran

Israel accused Iran of violating the U.S.-brokered ceasefire Tuesday after detecting missile launches from Iranian territory, with Defense Minister Israel Katz ordering “high-intensity strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran.”

What Happened: The accusation came hours after President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social at 1:08 AM EST, declaring “The ceasefire is now in effect. Please do not violate it!”

Trump had announced a “complete and total ceasefire” between the nations Monday, outlining a phased timeline where Iran would initiate a 12-hour ceasefire six hours after his announcement, followed by Israel 12 hours later.

Katz said the Israeli military would respond to “Iran’s blatant violation of the ceasefire declared by the President of the United States through the launch of missiles toward Israel,” Reuters reported. However, Iranian state media denied reports of any missile attack, according to state television.

The dispute follows Monday’s Israeli airstrikes on Tehran, including Iran’s Evin prison. Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir confirmed casualties in the prison’s administrative building, stating, “we had martyrs as well but the number is not yet defined.” The facility houses political prisoners and foreign nationals, prompting France to accuse Israel of endangering two French citizens, according to the Reuters report.

Why It Matters: Markets initially rallied on ceasefire news, with Dow futures jumping 200 points to 43,136. However, energy sectors declined sharply as oil prices fell 12.83% from last week’s $78.74 peak to $68.63 per barrel. United States Oil Fund LP USO dropped 11.0% while SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF XOP fell 5.69%.

The tensions escalated after U.S. B-2 bombers from Northrop Grumman Corp. struck three Iranian nuclear facilities Saturday, targeting Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan sites in a 36-hour mission.

