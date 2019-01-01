|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Lai Sun Garment (Intl) (OTCPK: LSIHF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Lai Sun Garment (Intl).
There is no analysis for Lai Sun Garment (Intl)
The stock price for Lai Sun Garment (Intl) (OTCPK: LSIHF) is $0.57 last updated Wed Oct 06 2021 15:35:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Lai Sun Garment (Intl).
Lai Sun Garment (Intl) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Lai Sun Garment (Intl).
Lai Sun Garment (Intl) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.