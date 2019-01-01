QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.57 - 0.74
Mkt Cap
335.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
588.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lai Sun Garment (International) Ltd is a real estate company. The company's principal activities include property development and investment in Hong Kong, Mainland China and overseas as well as investment in and operation of hotels and restaurants and investment holding. The company operates through nine segments namely, Property development and sales; Property investment; Hotel operation; Restaurant operation; Media and entertainment; Film and TV program segment; Cinema operation; Theme park operation and Others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lai Sun Garment (Intl) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lai Sun Garment (Intl) (LSIHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lai Sun Garment (Intl) (OTCPK: LSIHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lai Sun Garment (Intl)'s (LSIHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lai Sun Garment (Intl).

Q

What is the target price for Lai Sun Garment (Intl) (LSIHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lai Sun Garment (Intl)

Q

Current Stock Price for Lai Sun Garment (Intl) (LSIHF)?

A

The stock price for Lai Sun Garment (Intl) (OTCPK: LSIHF) is $0.57 last updated Wed Oct 06 2021 15:35:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lai Sun Garment (Intl) (LSIHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lai Sun Garment (Intl).

Q

When is Lai Sun Garment (Intl) (OTCPK:LSIHF) reporting earnings?

A

Lai Sun Garment (Intl) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lai Sun Garment (Intl) (LSIHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lai Sun Garment (Intl).

Q

What sector and industry does Lai Sun Garment (Intl) (LSIHF) operate in?

A

Lai Sun Garment (Intl) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.