Trump Says Israel 'Is Not Going To Attack Iran' After Ceasefire Violation: 'Turn Around And Head Home'

Amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, President Donald Trump declared Tuesday that a ceasefire between the two adversaries was back in effect, even as reports of renewed hostilities raised doubts about its durability.

What Happened: "Israel is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly ‘Plane Wave' to Iran," Trump posted on Truth Social, adding, "the Ceasefire is in effect!"

His message came after Israel accused Tran of violating the U.S.-brokered truce.

Earlier in the day, Trump, speaking to reporters on his way to the NATO Summit 2025, referred to a single rocket fired after the ceasefire deadline, which missed its target, reported Fox News. He described Israel’s response as excessive, stating, “Israel unloaded right after we made the deal… I didn't like the fact that the retaliation was very strong.”

Trump called for both Israel and Iran to reduce tensions, emphasizing that Israel’s morning mission, instigated by the errant rocket, was unnecessary. “I'm not happy about that, Israel either,” he said, advocating for peace on both sides.

“These Guys Got To Calm Down,” urged Trump.

Despite his criticism, the President also acknowledged the broader progress in the region, describing it as a “new dawn” and praising Saudi Arabia’s efforts.

However, he remained critical of media reports downplaying the success of U.S. B2 pilots who, according to him, destroyed Iran's nuclear capabilities. “That place is demolished,” he insisted, dismissing reports suggesting otherwise as "fake news." He also stated that Iran will “never” be able to rebuild its nuclear program.

“We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what…they’re doing,” stated Trump before heading to his helicopter.

Why It Matters: The recent ceasefire violations in the Middle East have sparked global concern. Trump had earlier declared the ceasefire to be in effect, urging both parties to adhere to it. However, Israel accused Iran of violating the ceasefire and ordered “high-intensity strikes” on Tehran, leading to Trump’s recent criticisms.

Despite the ceasefire violations, Wall Street veteran Daniel Ives had earlier labeled the reported ceasefire between Iran and Israel as “the most bullish outcome” for U.S. markets, predicting a rally in U.S. stocks. The ongoing tensions and Trump’s recent criticisms add a layer of uncertainty to the situation.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.