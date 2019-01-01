QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lisi SA primarily designs, manufactures, and markets fasteners and other components for the aerospace and vehicular sectors. The company has three operating segments: Aerospace, Automotive, and Medical. Products are manufactured to serve as original or replacement equipment. They are distributed internationally and may undergo customization for Lisi's major clients. The Medical segment creates fasteners, implants, and other instruments to help support the human body, and is responsible for roughly 5% of sales. France accounts for roughly one third of sales, European Union accounts for another one third of sales, and the rest of the world makes up the remainder.

see more
Lisi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lisi (LSIIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lisi (OTCPK: LSIIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lisi's (LSIIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lisi.

Q

What is the target price for Lisi (LSIIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lisi

Q

Current Stock Price for Lisi (LSIIF)?

A

The stock price for Lisi (OTCPK: LSIIF) is $26.4102 last updated Tue Nov 23 2021 14:34:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lisi (LSIIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lisi.

Q

When is Lisi (OTCPK:LSIIF) reporting earnings?

A

Lisi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lisi (LSIIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lisi.

Q

What sector and industry does Lisi (LSIIF) operate in?

A

Lisi is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.