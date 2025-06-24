June 24, 2025 11:05 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Inch Higher As Investors Hope 'Trump-Brokered' Iran-Israel Ceasefire Holds: Analyst Says BTC Needs A Daily Close Over $108,403 For Upside To Continue

Follow

Leading cryptocurrencies moved further up on Tuesday as investors hoped the ceasefire between Iran and Israel would hold and help calm geopolitical tensions

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 10:20 p.m. ET)
Bitcoin BTC/USD+1.67%$106,712.57
Ethereum ETH/USD
               		+2.73%$2,466.22
Dogecoin DOGE/USD          +2.73%$0.1668

What Happened: Bitcoin hit the upper reaches of $106,000 overnight but was still 4.75% away from its all-time highs. Ethereum reentered the $2,400 region and consolidated.

Bitcoin's dominance increased to 64.5%, while Ethereum's market share eased by around 9%.

Short position traders continued to get liquidated, with more than $115 million in downside bets evaporating in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin’s open interest climbed 2.12% to over $70 billion, marking a significant improvement from the weekend dip. Interestingly, over 60% of Binance traders with open BTC positions were short as of this writing.

The market sentiment remained in "Greed," according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 10:20 p.m. ET)
Sei (SEI)+23.98%$0.3327
Maple Finance (SYRUP)
               		+21.80%$0.5888
SPX6900 (SPX)          +13.76%$1.36

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.28 trillion, following an increase of 1.13% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks staged a sharp rally on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 507.24 points, or 1.19%, to end at 43,089.02. The S&P 500 gained 1.11% to close at 6,092.18, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite spiked 1.43% to end at 19,912.53.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Investors factored in President Donald Trump’s assurance that a ceasefire between Iran and Israel is in effect, even as reports of renewed hostilities raised doubts about its durability. 

See More: Best Cryptocurrency Scanners

Analyst Notes: Widely followed cryptocurrency trader bwatts identified a bull flag setup for Bitcoin, potentially leading to upward price continuation.

"Remains bullish as long as weekly candles are closing over $97,938. Needs a daily close over $108,403 for upside continuation," the trader projected.

Meanwhile, a smart trader doubled down on their Ethereum bearish bet, adding another 10,000 ETH to the short position.

The trader held 50,000 ETH short as of this writing, with unrealized profits down to $13.9 million

Photo Courtesy: sundaemorning on Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:    

BTC Logo
BTCGrayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$46.952.65%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$106594.110.43%
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.16610.17%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2456.040.25%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved