June 24, 2025 9:41 AM 3 min read

Nasdaq 100's Summer Sweet Spot Is Here - And It Rarely Disappoints

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

The Nasdaq 100 index is entering a historically bullish summer stretch where it delivered positive returns in 17 of the past 20 years, frequently powering toward record highs and rewarding investors with robust gains.

According to Seasonax data, between June 27 and July 23 – or the nearest trading days to them – the Nasdaq 100 has shown an impressive seasonal edge, climbing in 85% of instances over the past two decades.

One Of Tech's Best Seasonal Trades

From 2005 to 2024, this time window generated a cumulative gain of 4,419 points, or 220.95 points on average each year.

The average return in this 3-week span stands at 4.05%. Since 2005, traders who followed this window have seen 17 gains and just three losses.

The maximum gain was 11.07% in 2016. The worst loss, experienced in 2006, was relatively mild, at negative 2.92%.

Excluding 2024, the Nasdaq 100 recorded 15 consecutive periods of gains in that window.

Even during years with modest gains, the index frequently flirted with record highs. Notably, in seven separate years since 2017, the Nasdaq 100 set multiple record closes during this summer stretch:

  • 2024: 6 record highs between July 2–10
  • 2023: 6 record highs from July 12–19
  • 2021: 8 record highs between June 28 and July 23
  • 2020: 7 record highs from July 2–13
  • 2019: 6 record highs between July 3–24
  • 2018: 4 record highs between July 12–24
  • 2017: 2 record highs between July 19-20
Start DateStart PriceEnd DateEnd PriceProfit %Max RiseMax Drop
27 Jun 20051,493.7525 Jul 20051,593.57+6.68%+7.30%-0.22%
27 Jun 20061,527.0024 Jul 20061,482.34-2.92%+3.88%-4.92%
27 Jun 20071,933.0623 Jul 20072,036.33+5.34%+6.20%-0.07%
27 Jun 20081,855.7223 Jul 20081,845.56-0.55%+0.84%-3.11%
29 Jun 20091,483.8323 Jul 20091,601.52+7.93%+7.93%-5.33%
28 Jun 20101,836.0023 Jul 20101,875.38+2.14%+2.14%-5.86%
27 Jun 20112,252.2425 Jul 20112,424.15+7.63%+7.87%0.00%
27 Jun 20122,565.5323 Jul 20122,589.93+0.95%+3.52%-1.13%
27 Jun 20132,906.8423 Jul 20133,031.40+4.29%+6.14%0.00%
27 Jun 20143,844.4423 Jul 20143,986.19+3.69%+3.69%0.00%
29 Jun 20154,379.8723 Jul 20154,602.83+5.09%+6.85%-0.65%
27 Jun 20164,201.0525 Jul 20164,665.93+11.07%+11.07%0.00%
27 Jun 20175,671.6024 Jul 20175,941.37+4.76%+4.76%-1.32%
27 Jun 20186,969.6723 Jul 20187,371.78+5.77%+6.23%0.00%
27 Jun 20197,657.0523 Jul 20197,954.56+3.89%+4.05%0.00%
29 Jun 20209,961.1623 Jul 202010,580.59+6.22%+9.95%0.00%
28 Jun 202114,524.9823 Jul 202115,111.79+4.04%+4.04%0.00%
27 Jun 202212,008.2425 Jul 202212,328.41+2.67%+5.09%-4.20%
27 Jun 202314,945.9124 Jul 202315,448.02+3.36%+5.99%-0.04%
27 Jun 202419,789.0323 Jul 202419,754.34-0.18%+4.48%-1.35%

Will 2025 Deliver Another Nasdaq Summer Breakout?

After suffering a steep 25% drawdown from its February record to the April 7 bottom, the Nasdaq 100—tracked by the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ—has staged a notable comeback.

As of June 24, the index trades at 22,000 points, just 1% shy of its all-time high of 22,222 set on February 19, 2025.

This 33% rebound from tariff-induced lows in barely over two months has reestablished bullish momentum and officially placed the Nasdaq 100 back in bull market territory.

Technically, the recovery gained further credibility with the golden cross signal: on June 24, the 50-day moving average crossed above the 200-day average, a classic marker of upward trend strength.

The seasonal tailwind entering late June only adds fuel to the rally narrative. With historical data showing an 85% win rate between June 27 and July 23, the current setup positions the index for a potential retest—and possible breakout—of its all-time high.

However, valuations are rising and risks are building.

The Nasdaq 100 now trades at 28 times forward 12-month earnings, a full one standard deviation above its 10-year average of 22. While not at euphoric levels, this valuation is stretching, particularly as economic headwinds and trade tensions persist.

Read now:

Photo: Shutterstock

.

Loading...
Loading...
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$537.121.03%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
62.48
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved