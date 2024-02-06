GE HealthCare Technologies Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Toyota, Spotify And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher, with the Dow Jones gaining around 70 points on Tuesday.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC rose sharply during Tuesday’s session after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and issued guidance.

GE HealthCare posted adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share, beating market estimates of $1.07 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $5.21 billion versus expectations of $5.09 billion.

GE HealthCare Technologies surged 8.3% to $79.50 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR shares gained 27% to $21.23 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued guidance.

AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC climbed 16.3% to $14.16 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. ULCC climbed 15% to $5.94 following fourth-quarter results.

Dada Nexus Limited DADA gained 13.6% to $1.91.

Coherent Corp. COHR rose 13.1% to $55.92 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and revised FY24 guidance.

Cerus Corporation CERS gained 12.7% to $2.12.

Open Lending Corporation LPRO rose 10.2% to $7.47. Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette upgraded Open Lending from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $4 to $7.

XPeng Inc. XPEV gained 9.6% to $8.64.

Weibo Corporation WB jumped 8.8% to $9.07.

ArcBest Corporation ARCB rose 8% to $138.33 following upbeat earnings.

NIO Inc. NIO gained 7.8% to $5.80.

IHS Holding Limited IHS gained 7.7% to $2.81.

Toyota Motor Corporation TM climbed 7.3% to $217.76 after it reported results for its third quarter and nine months of FY24.

Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT gained 6.2% to $237.10 after the company reported a 28% increase in ad-supported MAUs and a 15% increase in premium subscribers for the fourth quarter.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. HTZ rose 4.8% to $8.61 following quarterly results.

