Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $70.00 expecting LNC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.71% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Lincoln National maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lincoln National, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lincoln National was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lincoln National (LNC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $75.00 to $70.00. The current price Lincoln National (LNC) is trading at is $57.99, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
