Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Financial Stocks With Over 6% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the financial sector.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. COLB

Dividend Yield: 7.12%

Dividend Yield: 7.12%
Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini reiterated a Neutral rating with a price target of $20 on April 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $25 to $21 on April 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Recent News: On April 25, Columbia Banking System reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. OMF

Dividend Yield: 8.05%

Dividend Yield: 8.05%
BMO Capital analyst JamesFotheringhammaintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $48 to $50 on May 2. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Piper Sandler analyst Kevin Barker downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $49 on Feb. 8. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Recent News: On April 30, OneMain Holdings posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Lincoln National Corporation LNC

Dividend Yield: 6.15%

Dividend Yield: 6.15%
Piper Sandler analyst JohnBarnidgemaintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $32 to $30 on May 6. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $26 to $28 on April 11. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Recent News: Lincoln Financial said Lincoln National Corporation will hold its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 23.

