Liminal Biosciences (NASDAQ:LMNL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Liminal Biosciences
Liminal Biosciences Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Liminal Biosciences (NASDAQ: LMNL) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on June 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting LMNL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Liminal Biosciences (NASDAQ: LMNL) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Liminal Biosciences downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Liminal Biosciences, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Liminal Biosciences was filed on June 24, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 24, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Liminal Biosciences (LMNL) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Liminal Biosciences (LMNL) is trading at is $0.50, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
