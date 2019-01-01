Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Leggett & Platt
Leggett & Platt Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) was reported by Raymond James on May 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting LEG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) was provided by Raymond James, and Leggett & Platt downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Leggett & Platt, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Leggett & Platt was filed on May 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Leggett & Platt (LEG) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Leggett & Platt (LEG) is trading at is $38.82, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
